Justin Fields stayed in game despite left shoulder injury, hamstring cramps

Bears quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t at 100 percent late in today’s loss to the Falcons.

Fields did not miss a play, but he said after the game that he was dealing with a left shoulder injury and hamstring cramps.

Fields said he suffered the non-throwing shoulder injury when he was tackled on the first play of the Bears’ last offensive drive. That drive ended with Fields throwing a game-sealing interception.

And Fields also said he had been dealing with hamstring cramps during the game. Those cramps did not stop him from running for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Fields said he will continue to be evaluated this week.