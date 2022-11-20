Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both expect to play for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chargers expect to have their top two wide receivers for tonight’s game against the Chiefs.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both expect to play on Sunday Night Football. Allen (hamstring) and Williams (ankle) were both listed as questionable, but they both plan to go, according to multiple reports.

Allen has missed seven games this season, and Williams has missed two. Having both of them healthy down the stretch would go a long way toward getting the Chargers into the playoffs.

The Chargers are 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Chiefs tonight.