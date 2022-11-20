Kendall Fuller’s pick-six gives Washington an early lead

Getty Images

On the Commanders’ first possession, Texans defensive back Jalen Pitre dropped an interception right to his hands. The Commanders ended up punting, but Washington defensive back Kendall Fuller caught the pass that hit him in the hands on Houston’s first chance with the ball.

On the Texans’ second play from scrimmage, Davis Mills tried to hit Brandin Cooks. Fuller read the route and broke on the ball.

Fuller had nothing but green in front of him on his way to the end zone. His 37-yard pick-six has the Commanders with an early 7-0 lead.

The Commanders had four takeaways in the upset of the Eagles on Monday night, so all of a sudden, they are forcing turnovers.

Mills is 1-for-2 for no yards and an interception, an ominous start for Houston.