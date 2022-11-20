Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2022, 4:18 PM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Giants
The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving.

Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Williams moved into the league lead with 12 touchdowns as a result of his performance, D'Andre Swift added a fourth quarter touchdown to help seal the deal, and Justin Jackson led the way with 66 rushing yards as the Giants defense was not up to the task of slowing down the Lions ground game. Detroit finished with 160 total rushing yards, which is their best since Week Four of this season.

Jared Goff didn’t have to do much with the run game working as well as it did. He ended the day 17-of-26 for 165 yards and avoided turnovers that would have undercut the rest of the offensive effort.

Daniel Jones didn’t get the same help from the run game and he didn’t avoid turnovers. He was picked off by rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the first half and rookie safety Kerby Joseph in the second half to end a run of interception-free football at six games. The Lions also held Saquon Barkley to 22 yards on 15 carries.

Jones did wind up 27-of-44 for 341 yards and a touchdown, but a lot of that work was done once the Lions were comfortably in the lead.

The 7-3 Giants will try to bounce back against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but they suffered some more injuries — cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left with knee injuries — to a thin roster that wasn’t up to the task this Sunday.

21 responses to "Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games

  1. Shocked Detroit won in an open air stadium with cold weather. Good for them. I like Campbell and not just cause he’s entertaining. He is a good HC and getting nearly as much out of Goff as mcvay.

  3. Lions kicking my team down to a rung lower in the NFC North standings. They own me 😭

  5. The Lions are dominating the line of s Rimage and it’s showing up in the win column. Nice win

  6. NFC Least, all these fraudulent franchises getting exposed by that pathetic schedule and conference.

  8. billshistorian says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Shocked Detroit won in an open air stadium with cold weather. Good for them. I like Campbell and not just cause he’s entertaining. He is a good HC and getting nearly as much out of Goff as mcvay.

    ——————————————————
    They beat the Bears in Chicago last week

  9. The universe is coming to its senses and the farce teams are staring to show by who they really are.

  11. Giants are frauds and the Lions arent. Great team win total beatdown in all phases. Biting kneecaps all day!

  12. I don’t watch football much but I thought coming into the game they said #26 for the giants was good ,I didn’t see it !

  13. What have I been telling you?!? The YEAR of the CAT is COMING!!!!!!

    Thankgiving Day just got a little sweeter!!!

    ROAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ONEPRIDE

  14. I don’t watch football much but I thought coming into the game they said the quarterback for the giants was having his best year ,I didn’t see that either !

  15. Lions seem to be embracing the spoiler role. Do not be surprised if they get 6 wins this year and continue to improve under Campbell. He seems to fit their organization. Goff actually looks salvageable and the Lions defense over the last 3 games has played much better.

  16. It was refreshing given all of the press the Giants were getting this week. Not that they didn’t deserve it, but it was as if Detroit were the Washington Generals or something. They’d all but put the game in the win column for the Giants before it was played.

  17. It’ll be interesting when the Lions get Jameson Williams in the lineup, he will only help the Lions run game with teams needing to respect his speed.

    The Lions look like they are moving towards being the Titans of the NFC.

  21. Brad Holmes has been quietly building a nucleus of young foundational players.

    IMO he is building this team in the right way for long term success.

    Campbell- like him. not sure quite yet if he is the guy long term- but he’s certainly the right guy for right now to change the culture of the team.

    for the first time in my adult life, I can honestly say I think this team is on the right track

