Lions beat Giants 31-18 to run win streak to three games

Getty Images

The Lions will be riding a three-game winning streak into Thanksgiving.

Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns and the Lions defense forced three turnovers to power a 31-18 win over the Giants on the road. It’s the first time that the Lions have won three straight games since the 2017 season and the victory moves them up to 4-6 as they get set to host the Bills on Thanksgiving.

Williams moved into the league lead with 12 touchdowns as a result of his performance, D'Andre Swift added a fourth quarter touchdown to help seal the deal, and Justin Jackson led the way with 66 rushing yards as the Giants defense was not up to the task of slowing down the Lions ground game. Detroit finished with 160 total rushing yards, which is their best since Week Four of this season.

Jared Goff didn’t have to do much with the run game working as well as it did. He ended the day 17-of-26 for 165 yards and avoided turnovers that would have undercut the rest of the offensive effort.

Daniel Jones didn’t get the same help from the run game and he didn’t avoid turnovers. He was picked off by rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the first half and rookie safety Kerby Joseph in the second half to end a run of interception-free football at six games. The Lions also held Saquon Barkley to 22 yards on 15 carries.

Jones did wind up 27-of-44 for 341 yards and a touchdown, but a lot of that work was done once the Lions were comfortably in the lead.

The 7-3 Giants will try to bounce back against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, but they suffered some more injuries — cornerback Adoree' Jackson and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson left with knee injuries — to a thin roster that wasn’t up to the task this Sunday.