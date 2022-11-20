Lions turn Aidan Hutchinson interception into 10-6 lead

Getty Images

The Lions took defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the first overall pick in this year’s draft because of his skills as a pass rusher, but he’s also proven adept in pass coverage.

Hutchinson picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and returned the ball inside the Giants’ 20-yard-line late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. The Lions needed a few plays to cover the remaining ground and running back Jamaal Williams scored on a four-yard run.

Michael Badgley‘s extra point put the Lions up 10-6.

It was the first interception that Jones had thrown in 154 passes. That was the longest active streak in the NFL, but hell have to start another one now.