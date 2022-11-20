Mark Andrews is expected to play for Ravens Sunday

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to get their leading receiver back in the lineup on Sunday.

Tight end Mark Andrews missed the team’s Week Nine win over the Saints with knee and shoulder injuries, but he practiced all of this week and multiple reports indicate that he is expected to play against the Panthers after being listed as questionable.

Andrews has 42 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns this season. He leads the Ravens in all three of those categories.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) were also listed as questionable. The Ravens have said Jackson will play and they did not call up another quarterback on Saturday. There are conflicting reports on Edwards’ availability and the Ravens will make an official announcement 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.