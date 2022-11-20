Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 20, 2022, 3:05 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The Rams are having an injury season from hell and it’s continuing in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Matthew Stafford has headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Stafford went down on a sack midway through the third quarter and was evaluated on the sideline before walking back to the locker room.

Stafford was just cleared from concussion protocol this week after missing last week’s game while in it.

With regular backup John Wolford out with a neck injury, Bryce Perkins has entered the game at quarterback for Los Angeles.

The Saints lead 24-14 after Chris Olave‘s 53-yard touchdown catch from Andy Dalton midway through the third quarter.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.