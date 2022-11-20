Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion

Getty Images

The Rams are having an injury season from hell and it’s continuing in Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Matthew Stafford has headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Stafford went down on a sack midway through the third quarter and was evaluated on the sideline before walking back to the locker room.

Stafford was just cleared from concussion protocol this week after missing last week’s game while in it.

With regular backup John Wolford out with a neck injury, Bryce Perkins has entered the game at quarterback for Los Angeles.

The Saints lead 24-14 after Chris Olave‘s 53-yard touchdown catch from Andy Dalton midway through the third quarter.