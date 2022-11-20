Micah Parsons returns to game after injuring left knee

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2022, 7:09 PM EST
The Cowboys and Vikings both play Thursday. They both still had starters in Sunday’s game after Dallas went up by 34 points.

Why?

Mike McCarthy surely will face that question after the Cowboys finish off a game they currently lead 40-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got his left knee caught up in the wash on a sack of Kirk Cousins by Dorance Armstrong with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Parsons limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent for evaluation.

The team listed him as questionable to return, but he returned.

Parsons has four tackles, two sacks and four quarterback hits. He now has 10 sacks this season after making 13 as a rookie.

The Cowboys have seven sacks of Cousins today.

5 responses to "Micah Parsons returns to game after injuring left knee

  1. I just checked in on the local Dallas sports radio. It was a bruised ego. Not a knee. Great player and no doubt he’s gonna be a big star, but he needs to figure out what to do when he’s on an island. He’s getting destroyed on those plays. And they need to keep Zeke on the sideline. Lamb also another non participant today. His ego will also be bruised if they can convince OBJ to sign.

  3. This one was over before the end of the first quarter. Nothing but a purple smudge left on the indoor carpet.

  5. As soon as they helped him off the field they shoulda put ice on his knee and ankle and told him to enjoy the show. The victory was already in the bag. Stupid to let him back in but…McCarthy.

