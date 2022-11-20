Micah Parsons strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, sets up Cowboys field goal

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2022, 4:36 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons to make his latest impact play.

Parsons strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on the first possession of today’s game, setting up the Cowboys in good field position.

Dallas couldn’t get the ball into the end zone, but a Brett Maher 27-yard field goal made the score 3-0 Cowboys early in the first quarter.

The Vikings are coming off their biggest win of the season, but they’ll have their hands full against a Cowboys team that has the best defensive player in football in Parsons.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Micah Parsons strip-sacks Kirk Cousins, sets up Cowboys field goal

  1. And they ran right at him and Diggs several times and Parsons was blocked completely out of all of them, and Diggs wanted nothing to do with it. The. parsons was removed from the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.