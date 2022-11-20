Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2022, 5:43 PM EST
Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts
On Thursday, veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chose to sign a contract with the Eagles. He had another option. .

Specifically, he could have signed with the 49ers.

Suh told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts in his debut with the Eagles that his decision came down to Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Suh said that he was attracted to the 49ers because of the presence of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek on the coaching staff. Kocurek first arrived as a coach with the Lions during Suh’s rookie year, and Kocurek was there for Suh’s entire time in Detroit.

He explained that the deal came together fairly quickly, with conversations starting in the Monday-Tuesday time frame. By Thursday, the deal was done.

Suh accepted a very team-friendly deal in Philly, because he primarily wants to have another chance to win another Super Bowl. He said he has twin boys, he has one Super Bowl ron, and he needs to get a ring for each of them.

9 responses to “Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 49ers

  1. He’s gonna miss that ring. Eagles getting exposed last 2 weeks. 49ers primed to make a run. Also not super likely to get to Super Bowl but maybe more likely than Philly

  2. Hopefully his return is short lived with the Packers on the schedule next week.

    #bestservedcold

  4. Suh clearly made the right decision. 49ers going nowhere but home in the playoffs. They have no QB, the o line is average at best, and everybody is on to Deebo.

    Regards to the eagles you should’ve waited til their game was over. Suh was tough in the middle in his first game in 9 months with 2 days of practice. Eagles D is stacked and Davis coming back soon. You think they are gonna get worse? Watch some footbAll.

  6. He may not have much quickness anymore but the dude is a mountain on the field. Just can’t be moved if he doesn’t want to be.
    A decent pick up if they can keep his snaps down.

  8. birds of a feather says:
    November 20, 2022 at 5:59 pm
    ————
    Lol – it took all they got to get past the dolts. This team is going to get bounced from the playoffs. Dallas with a backup QB made it close in Philly.

  9. The season is just half way over. We’ll see how smart he was in another 8 or 9 games. Judging from today’s 1 pt win over the Colts though, I’m not so sure you can put the Eagle’s over the 49ers just yet though…

