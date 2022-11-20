Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph both active for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles aren’t wasting any time in getting the new additions to their defensive line on the field.

Newly arrived defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, both of whom just signed this week, are both active for today’s game against the Colts.

Given how badly the Eagles’ defensive line played in Monday night’s loss to the Commanders, perhaps it’s not surprising that they were eager to get their two new defensive tackles on the field. But it’s still noteworthy that a pair of players in their 30s who have been out of the league all year are ready to jump right back in.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites today at Indianapolis.