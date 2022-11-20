NFL 2022 Week 11 early inactives: Lamar Jackson is officially active

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from the team’s final practice of the week because of an illness, but he won’t be missing from the field on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that Jackson was set to play despite being sick and he is officially active for Baltimore’s home date with the Panthers.

As expected, tight end Mark Andrew is also back in action after missing a game with knee and shoulder injuries. Running back Gus Edwards was the third Ravens player listed as questionable and he is out with a hamstring injury.

Panthers at Ravens

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, DT Matt Ioannidis, S Juston Burris, WR Rashard Higgins, S Myles Hartsfield, TE Giovanni Ricci, T Larnel Coleman

Ravens: RB Gus Edwards, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, LB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Charlie Kolar, LB David Ojabo

Lions at Giants

Lions: DE Charles Harris, DE Josh Paschal, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Chase Lucas, T Matt Nelson

Giants: T Evan Neal, TE Daniel Bellinger, WR David Sills, OL Jack Anderson, LB Quincy Roche, LB Austin Calitro

Jets at Patriots

Jets: WR Corey Davis, DT Sheldon Rankins, TE Kenny Yeboah, QB Joe Flacco, CB Bryce Hall, S Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight

Patriots: RB Kevin Harris, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Rams at Saints

Rams: QB John Wolford, OL Zachary Thomas, DL Jonah Williams, CB Shaun Jolly, C Brian Allen, LB Travin Howard

Saints: DE Cam Jordan, DE Marcus Davenport, S J.T. Gray, RB Mark Ingram, CB Marson Lattimore, LB Pete Werner

Bears at Falcons

Bears: WR N'Keal Harry, DB Dane Cruikshank, CB Lamar Jackson, CB Justin Layne, G Ja'Tyre Carter, OL Alex Leatherwood

Falcons: TE Feleipe Franks, LB Nate Landman, TE Anthony Firkser, WR Bryan Edwards, DL Matt Dickerson, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton

Browns vs. Bills (in Detroit)

Browns: S D'Anthony Bell, CB Greg Newsome, DT Perrion Winfrey, QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton, DE Isaiah Thomas, G Drew Forbes

Bills: DE Greg Rousseau, LB Tremaine Edmunds, CB Kaiir Elam, CB Tre'Davious White, LB A.J. Klein, OL Justin Murray, TE Tommy Sweeney

Commanders at Texans

Commanders: LB Cole Holcomb, CB Rachad Wildgoose, LB David Mayo, G Chris Paul

Texans: CB Derek Stingley, LB Neville Hewitt, TE Brevin Jordan, WR Amari Rodgers, RB Eno Benjamin, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus

Eagles at Colts

Eagles: CB Josh Jobe, QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, OL Josh Sills, OL Sua Opeta

Colts: DE Kwity Paye, TE Jelani Woods, T Matt Pryor, QB Nick Foles, S Trevor Denbow, WR Mike Strachan, DT Chris Williams