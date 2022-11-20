NFL has seen a record number of close games, through 11 weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2022, 9:33 PM EST
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Getty Images

The games aren’t always pretty, but they’re closer than ever before.

Per the NFL, 125 games have been within one score in the fourth quarter this year. That’s the most such games through the first 11 Weeks of a season in NFL history.

Aso, 71 games have been decided by a touchdown (six points) or less. That ties 2016 for the most such games through the first 11 weeks of an NFL season.

Comebacks are also happening at a record pace. According to the league, 35 games have seen a team come back from a deficit of 10 or more points to win or tie this season. That’s the most such comebacks through the first 11 weeks of a season in NFL history.

And there are still two games to go.

It’s a good development for the NFL. It means that every team in every game is still alive, indefinitely.

Except, of course, in Minnesota today. The game was tied at 3-3 early, and then it became a boat race for the Cowboys.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “NFL has seen a record number of close games, through 11 weeks

  2. HERE IS A QUESTION TO ASK:

    WHY do we have so many delay of game penalties?!?! yes it happens, and it happens in KC/Seattle where the crowds are nuts.

    However, the influx of delay of game penalties this season is absolutely absurd, and this isnt a coaching/QB problem, there is some league problem on that one.

  3. The close games and the comebacks are a direct result of the refs influence. It’s been obvious for awhile, especially in last years playoffs. The league makes their money off of TV deals. So it’s not good if the channel is getting changed during blowouts. You can see the refs routinely helping the team that’s getting beat to keep the games close. It’s also the reason the league doesn’t fix the poor reffing, the refs are doing exactly what the are being told to do… which is make the league more money.

  4. Gotta give it to the defensive adjustments. All offseason was spent talking about the QB arms race in the AFC. Defenses must have been offended.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.