Nick Sirianni: I’m emotional beating the Colts because I love Frank Reich

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 20, 2022, 8:04 PM EST
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked particularly fired up as he walked off the field after today’s win in Indianapolis, and he said afterward that it was all about his feelings for Frank Reich, the coach the Colts fired two weeks ago.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “I really do. He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping that him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game. He’s one of my biggest mentors. I’ve got my dad, I’ve got [Sirianni’s college coach] Larry Kehres and I’ve got Frank Reich. Frank is such a good football coach. You don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not. You guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

Sirianni spent three years as Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis before the Eagles hired Sirianni as head coach, and Sirianni was making it clear that he believes Reich should still be the Colts’ head coach.

But now the Colts’ head coach is Jeff Saturday, and Sirianni relished beating him.

  1. Reich couldn’t get the job done, that’s why he’s no longer there. Saturday did a great job almost beating Philly so Sirianni should be grateful he walked out with a W.

  2. immyjohson2020 says:
    November 20, 2022 at 8:08 pm
    Reich couldn’t get the job done, that’s why he’s no longer there. Saturday did a great job almost beating Philly so Sirianni should be grateful he walked out with a W.

    ——————
    By his own admission Saturday does NOTHING. All the other coaches coach, tell him when to take timeouts, tell him when to punt or go for it, all he does it take credit!

  3. oh please. if saturday, instead of reich, had a chance to shape this roster before the season started colts would’ve worked you dawg.

  5. Reich is a great coach with a great track record. Irsay is a crappy owner and they can’t get a GM to make a single correct decision. The team is rallying around Saturday. That’s all, and that’s fine. But a loss like today where the eagles clearly outcoached his entire staff in the second half will be the demise. I don’t think the colts win another game all year. Then they will fire Saturday.

