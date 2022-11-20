Nick Sirianni: I’m emotional beating the Colts because I love Frank Reich

Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni looked particularly fired up as he walked off the field after today’s win in Indianapolis, and he said afterward that it was all about his feelings for Frank Reich, the coach the Colts fired two weeks ago.

“I’m emotional because I love Frank Reich,” Sirianni said. “I really do. He’s one of the best damn football coaches I’ve ever been around. I was hoping that him and I would be able to coach against each other in this game. He’s one of my biggest mentors. I’ve got my dad, I’ve got [Sirianni’s college coach] Larry Kehres and I’ve got Frank Reich. Frank is such a good football coach. You don’t want to know what I think of if he should be here or not. You guys can probably imagine what I really think.”

Sirianni spent three years as Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis before the Eagles hired Sirianni as head coach, and Sirianni was making it clear that he believes Reich should still be the Colts’ head coach.

But now the Colts’ head coach is Jeff Saturday, and Sirianni relished beating him.