Patriots return punt for TD with five seconds to play, beat Jets 10-3

Getty Images

The Patriots and Jets offenses combined to score no touchdowns over the course of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, but the Patriots punt return team finally found a way into the end zone.

Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left to play in the game. The Jets were not able to come up with a miracle of their own, which means the Patriots have a 10-3 win and season sweep of the Jets in their pockets.

The kick was Braden Mann‘s 10th punt of the day and the Jets offense managed just nine completed passes while picking up 103 total yards. Only two of those yards came in the second half as the Patriots shut down the Jets run game and sacked Zach Wilson four times to mitigate their own offensive shortcomings.

Mac Jones was sacked six times and the Patriots converted just 4-of-15 third down opportunities on the day. Nick Folk also missed two of the three field goals that he tried over the course of the afternoon.

The Patriots are now 6-4 and they will head into a Thanksgiving game against the Vikings. The Jets would have moved into first place with a win, but will now drop to the bottom of the division ahead of their Week 12 game against the Bears.

The result leaves all four AFC East teams with at least six wins, so the stretch run should be entertaining even if Sunday’s game was short on fireworks until the final seconds.