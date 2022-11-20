Patriots return punt for TD with five seconds to play, beat Jets 10-3

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2022, 4:14 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
The Patriots and Jets offenses combined to score no touchdowns over the course of Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, but the Patriots punt return team finally found a way into the end zone.

Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left to play in the game. The Jets were not able to come up with a miracle of their own, which means the Patriots have a 10-3 win and season sweep of the Jets in their pockets.

The kick was Braden Mann‘s 10th punt of the day and the Jets offense managed just nine completed passes while picking up 103 total yards. Only two of those yards came in the second half as the Patriots shut down the Jets run game and sacked Zach Wilson four times to mitigate their own offensive shortcomings.

Mac Jones was sacked six times and the Patriots converted just 4-of-15 third down opportunities on the day. Nick Folk also missed two of the three field goals that he tried over the course of the afternoon.

The Patriots are now 6-4 and they will head into a Thanksgiving game against the Vikings. The Jets would have moved into first place with a win, but will now drop to the bottom of the division ahead of their Week 12 game against the Bears.

The result leaves all four AFC East teams with at least six wins, so the stretch run should be entertaining even if Sunday’s game was short on fireworks until the final seconds.

71 responses to “Patriots return punt for TD with five seconds to play, beat Jets 10-3

  3. The way this game went that’s the only way it could end. Lol

    Can Marcus Jones play QB too? Asking for a friend.

  4. As a Bostonian, I HATE New York teams. However, coach Saleh has this team up and ready. You guys will be a force in the future.

    Yes offensively we were brutal on offense, but thag doesn’t give the defenses the credit THEY DESERVED. Outstanding defense.

    With that being said, it’s Wednesday before a Sunday game boys aka ONTO THE VIKINGS.

  5. Does the Jets coach still have the “receipts” ?
    Maybe he can use one to exchange his QB.
    Zach Wilson is trash. 9/22 77 yards for the game.

  8. Back to the basement where you belong.
    Somebody grab Saleh some tissues, I hate seeing a grown man cry.
    Wilson:44 yds. Lol!

  9. I was shocked to see salah playing for overtime with 1+ minute left in the game. I know they are trying to not put too much on Zach Wilson, but that’s a bad coaching decision. Let him go for the game winning drive.

  10. I was just saying that the Jets had the edge on special teams today, and both defenses were playing well, and both offenses were not, and then Marcus Jones goes off. Not a moment too soon.

    To be fair, the Patriots did move the ball today between the twenties, but in got to have it situations, they did not execute well.

    Looks like the “lowly” Jets are in last place in the division.

  12. This team needs to wear the throwbacks every game cause I’m getting Tony Eason flashbacks. Double team Jakobi Meyers and Sack Jones’ got nothing.

    But Jets.

  13. Is it Jones or Patricia …one of them has to go…and that offensive line it needs work too!!

  14. Belichick toys with the Jets for nearly four quarters and then unleashes the punt return TD. Belichick continues to play chess while the other coaches are playing checkers.

  15. That’s a tough one for Jets fans. Hang in there, NY – Saleh is an excellent coach. The tide is going to turn on that match-up, and probably soon.

  17. Meh the draft position for the Pats is much more important than getting lucky after stinking out the joint for 59:55 of the game … BB will take it due to trying to catch Shula but lordy really wot is the point of finishing 500 give or take a few games ??? … just lose finally get some bleeping talent strip BB of GM if you have too and rebuild with a positive outcome that is foreseeable instead of the always around 500 drip drip.

  18. I guess Mac Jones turned into Drew Bledsoe Jr during his bye week “audit”. Holding on to the ball way too long can’t make quick decisions and taking bad sacks.

  19. If Mac Jones doesn’t win the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, I’m never watching football again. He was outstanding.

  23. Old school division dog fight both clubs faught hard the Pat’s made more plays in the end,keep grinding boys.

  24. Mac is quite possibly the worst quarterback in the league bar none. Get Zappe back out there at least he knows he doesn’t have 10 seconds to find a receiver. Mac sits back there like he’s back at Alabama playing western prairie

  25. realfootballfan says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    Give me defense over offense any day. Here come the Patriots.
    —-
    Patriots have no OL, Matt Patricia is still calling plays and Jones seems to be a statue back there. Not a great recipe for beating good teams.

  28. I think even the Jets didn’t want to see OT. They were like, just take it in for a TD. We done.

  30. catquick says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:30 pm
    Mac Jones stinks

    ——
    So you’re Bills fan that was watching the Patriots game? Weird..

    Mac Jones was 22/27 avrg 9.1 , yards 246 total yards.
    How did Allen do vs that same D 2 weeks ago? Oh yeah he threw for less yards 2 ints and the Bills lost.

  32. It is a shame that fake Pats fans outnumber real Pats fans on every Pats related thread on this site these days.

    As do the never won anything ever Bills fans.

  34. I guess I’m just going to have to lower my expectations if I want to enjoy these types of wins. I didn’t expect such an impotent offense after they had a bye week to get ready.

  35. The Pats scored 3 offensive points and the homers are out here saying chess vs checkers. This wasn’t a slugfest. This was two bad teams playing bad football for 4 quarters.

  37. onesorryfan says:
    November 20, 2022 at 4:21 pm
    Is it Jones or Patricia …one of them has to go…and that offensive line it needs work too!!

    It’s easily Patricia and the play calling
    He and Joe Judge are in way over there head (that’s on Bill)

  40. Not a fan of either team, couldn’t care less who won … but can anybody tell me why that Patriot hitting the final Jet in pursuit from behind, sending him sprawling, wasn’t a block in the back? Maybe I don’t get the rules like I should, but that looked blatant to me. Am I wrong?

  41. Are these announcers getting worse. All I heard was how great the Jets defense is. Yup. They are great however it surely seems
    Like the Patriots defense out played then. Patriots offense is trash with Patricia and his vanilla offense. They still made the Jets miss tackles and such. I will start to listen without sound. BTW not a pats fan. Jets look to be a better team- on paper. But the game is not played on paper.

  43. If the Bills or Dolphins need pointers on how to beat the Jets, maybe they can give Belichick a call and beg for help.

  44. Mac Jones audit of himself obviously didn’t work. Tired of watching grandpa Jones dink and dunk down the field. Put in Zappe!! Patriots will be lucky to win 2 more games.

  45. As do the never won anything ever Bills fans.
    ____________
    The Bills won two back to back American Football League Champioships 1964 and 1965, long before your parents were born.

    Sidenote: The Patriots came from the American Football League.

  46. Jones missed two punt returns with a bad ankle in 2nd half, then he unleashes one to the house.

    Jones 23/27, 246 yards.

    Stevenson had a big game.

  47. Both teams are really awful & between the two have only beaten one good team – my Bills.
    And before you Jest’s fans start crowing about Miami – THAT game doesn’t count because they were playing their backup QB who was worse than Wilson & Jones combined plus that Fish secondary was missing starters.

  48. I see the refs wanted that game to be over with like the rest of us when they did not call the block in the back on the punt return. That was hard to watch.

  49. It’s interesting w/ the repetitive “Bills fans have never won anything” comments.

    Have Pats fans? Did you guys have a tug of war w/ another fanbase or something?

  51. The Bills won two back to back American Football League Champioships 1964 and 1965, long before your parents were born.

    Oh no!!!! You got him there…. “Back to back” baby!!! AFL Champions!!

  52. Both teams are really awful & between the two have only beaten one good team – my Bills.

    Then why diid “your Bills” just lose to the Jets?

  53. Is it Jones or Patricia …one of them has to go…and that offensive line it needs work too!!

    Patricia is the most knowledgeable coach on offense among all Patriots coaches.

  54. they did not call the block in the back on the punt return
    —-
    Not one official in the league would make that call.

  55. This was fun, I expected it because we had done it once this year already and we just seem to have their number. The tough thing to face though is that my objective self had only this and the Raiders as games the Pats will win. Its not impossible they will win one if the others, but Ill take it as a pleasant surprise if they do. Ill be thankful just to see them play hard down the stretch. The oline with and without Andrews seems to be a difference, hope hes only out short term.

  57. @bawlzitch

    Thank you for your “The Bills won back to back AFL Championships…” post. You did not need to prove my point, yet you knocked the proof out of the park.

    Thanks again.

  58. I think both sides can admit that the announcers were amateurish at best.
    Were they even there, or did they phone it in?

  59. So much for “The System” (next man up, plug’n’play, blah blah blah) we kept hearing about from the NE bandwagoneer-know-it-alls during Brady’s reign. The Patriots have sucked since TB left.

  60. anaoliveira says:
    November 20, 2022 at 5:07 pm
    So much for “The System” (next man up, plug’n’play, blah blah blah) we kept hearing about from the NE bandwagoneer-know-it-alls during Brady’s reign. The Patriots have sucked since TB left.
    —-
    Tom Brady is nothing but a nice little system QB with a little arm who has never won a thing without a great team around him. And never will.

  61. So much for “The System” (next man up, plug’n’play, blah blah blah) we kept hearing about from the NE bandwagoneer-know-it-alls during Brady’s reign. The Patriots have sucked since TB left.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Fans of Belichick the garbage still believe that the garbage is kind of genius on offense.

  62. Mac Jones was 23-27 for 246yds, no picks, no TDs. Could be worse, look at Zach Wilson’s stats.
    Mac was sacked 6 and went backwards as soon as they were near the red zone.

    Yes, agree offense looked horrible, but not all on Mac.

  63. It will all come crumbling down in spectacular fashion when the Patsys play good football teams. Your defense is ok but your offense is lacking in every facet. Time to start looking for a QB. That should be top on your priority list. Then go from there. Better luck next year. Stay with noodle arm and you’ll be 500 every season.

  64. That punt return was about as clean and well blocked as it gets. A couple of Pats were looking for someone to block, but couldn’t find anyone. A thing of beauty.

  65. Both the Patriots and the Jets are one player away from being playoff teams. Unfortunately, in both cases that player is their Quarterback.

  67. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    November 20, 2022 at 5:16 pm
    Let the Bailey Zappe era begin
    ——
    The Bears love that idea and so does the rest of the league.

  68. Jets are legit. Belichick has their number defensively, but they are a rising star for sure.

    That being said…. The Patriots offense suuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuucks. I do t see the Krafts letting this off-season go without Wholesale changes happening in coaching. And if BB doesn’t toe the line, I think this is his last year here in NE. Patricia is a freaking dumpster fire, and what the heck does Judge do again? Horrible offensive team wasting a gem on defense.

  69. An ugly win is still a win!!!
    …. 1st game down in a brutal 3 game in 12 days stretch…
    & we’re on to Minnesota!!!

  71. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    November 20, 2022 at 5:16 pm
    Let the Bailey Zappe era begin
    ——
    The Bears love that idea and so does the rest of the league.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Kindly remember you just claimed that Belichick the garbage had magic system.

