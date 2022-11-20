Raiders expect Davante Adams to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Raiders need a win and it looks like wide receiver Davante Adams will be part of the effort to get one in Denver on Sunday.

Adams was listed as questionable by the team on Friday after being limited in practice all week with an abdomen injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Adams is expected to play through the injury on Sunday.

Adams leads the Raiders with 57 catches, 784 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns so far this season.

Linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip, ribs) also drew questionable tags on the team’s final injury report of the week. The status of all four players will become official 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Sunday afternoon.