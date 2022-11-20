Ravens move to 7-3 with 13-3 win over Panthers

Getty Images

It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t impressive. But a win is a win is a win, and the Ravens will proudly hang their 13-3 victory over the Panthers in the win column.

The game was tied 3-3 after three quarters, but the Ravens outscored the Panthers 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a 37-yard field goal to go with his 32-yarder on the final play of the first half, and Lamar Jackson scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run with 7:16 left.

Jackson went 24-of-33 for 209 yards with an interception. Panthers defensive lineman Bravvion Roy made the pick in the first half. Jackson ran for 31 yards on 11 carries.

Ravens receiver Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, and Kenyan Drake ran for 46 yards on 10 carries.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards and two fourth quarter interceptions. Marlon Humphrey and Jason Pierre-Paul both had picks as the Panthers were trying to rally.

The Panthers gained only 205 yards.