Robert Saleh calls second-half offense “dog shit,” but Zach Wilson doesn’t think he let Jets defense down

Posted by Charean Williams on November 20, 2022, 5:37 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The Jets had 103 total yards in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, and only 2 of those came in the second half. The defense kept the Jets in the game, holding New England to 146 yards in the second half.

The Patriots’ game-winning touchdown came on a punt return with five seconds remaining.

Jets coach Robert Saleh called the team’s second half offense “dog shit.”

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards, including 4-of-11 for 17 yards in the second half.

Wilson was emphatic that he didn’t let down the Jets defense.

“No. No,” he answered without explanation.

The obvious question is whether Wilson is holding back the team’s offense, and if so, what the Jets can do about it.

“I don’t know. We couldn’t run the ball, either,” Saleh answered when asked about Wilson. “So, there’s a lot of things we need to look at to see if we can find efficiency in the offense. It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything. It’s just finding the answers so we can start moving the ball.”

17 responses to “Robert Saleh calls second-half offense “dog shit,” but Zach Wilson doesn’t think he let Jets defense down

  1. Literally the worst qb prospect of the last 20 years.

    Mr Tuck and Run has no idea how to read defenses or throw. He throws the ball at his receivers feet and is afraid of defenders.

    The ultimate bust.

  2. Wilson is a bust-o Jets are a terrible team that cannot beat anybody good. Just End the Season!

  6. NE has been unable to stop running QBs this year, so Wilson – who is a very good runner – only tries it 3 times all game. Shocked the Jets coaches didn’t have this in their game plan.

  7. Loser franchise with a loser QB. Zero accountability. Get him out of there and replace him with someone who cares.

  10. A shame McCourty let Wilson’s pass bounce off his chest. There were at least 2 or 3 instances where the announcers weren’t sure who the intended receiver was.

  11. Literally the worst qb prospect of the last 20 years.
    ==========

    Is he even the worst of his Class? (Trey Lance)

    Unfortunate to have to list Dwayne Haskins here
    Sam Darnold is already washed
    Trubisky

    Its impossible to sort this trash. And no one wants to.

  14. I thought Wilson had turned a corner against the Bills a couple of weeks back. Fans who didn’t watch the game will just put out the usual “well, it’s the Bills” thing – but the Bills were getting good pressure on him, and the coverage was good. He was making great throws that day.

    Consistency is key in the NFL, though. He just can’t seem to string games together.

    (sigh) The Patriots will always be in these games and in the division race as long as Belichick is coach. I feel like he’s been out-scheming every other coach, and ruining the careers of young QB’s, for at least a lifetime at this point.

  16. tedmurph says:
    November 20, 2022 at 6:16 pm
    A shame McCourty let Wilson’s pass bounce off his chest. There were at least 2 or 3 instances where the announcers weren’t sure who the intended receiver was.

    100Rate
    ————-

    Joe Douglas got rope a doped into drafting the pretty boy who played a Div2 schedule.

    Even Darnold was better.

