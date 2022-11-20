Robert Saleh calls second-half offense “dog shit,” but Zach Wilson doesn’t think he let Jets defense down

Getty Images

The Jets had 103 total yards in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, and only 2 of those came in the second half. The defense kept the Jets in the game, holding New England to 146 yards in the second half.

The Patriots’ game-winning touchdown came on a punt return with five seconds remaining.

Jets coach Robert Saleh called the team’s second half offense “dog shit.”

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards, including 4-of-11 for 17 yards in the second half.

Wilson was emphatic that he didn’t let down the Jets defense.

“No. No,” he answered without explanation.

The obvious question is whether Wilson is holding back the team’s offense, and if so, what the Jets can do about it.

“I don’t know. We couldn’t run the ball, either,” Saleh answered when asked about Wilson. “So, there’s a lot of things we need to look at to see if we can find efficiency in the offense. It’s not about pointing fingers at any one individual or one unit or one anything. It’s just finding the answers so we can start moving the ball.”