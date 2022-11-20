Ronnie Stanley questionable with an ankle injury

Getty Images

The Ravens are struggling to put points on the board today, and now they have injury concerns.

Three players left with injuries in the third quarter.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley limped to the locker room, and the Ravens list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Stanley has not played many games the past three seasons because of injuries. One of those was an injury to his left ankle in 2020.

He has played 13 games in three seasons.

Patrick Mekari has replaced Stanley.

Safety Chuck Clark left the field holding his chest late in the third quarter, but the Ravens have not updated his status.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) is questionable to return.