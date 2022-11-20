Saints improve to 4-7 with 27-20 victory over Rams

Getty Images

With how the NFC South is shaking out, the Saints are still in the division race.

They kept themselves as a factor on Sunday with a 27-17 victory over the Rams.

Quarterback Andy Dalton played his best game of the season, completing 21-of-25 passes for 260 yards with three touchdowns in the victory. Taysom Hill was also a factor at quarterback. Though he was 1-of-3 passing for 14 yards, he was the leading rusher with 52 yards on nine carries.

Chris Olive had five catches for 102 yards with a touchdown. Receiver Jarvis Landry also caught his first touchdown of the year for New Orleans.

The Rams’ injury situation was already bad but got worse on Sunday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. The Rams never made another announcement, but Stafford did not come back into the game after being removed early in the third quarter.

Stafford missed last week’s loss to the Cardinals while in concussion protocol but was cleared to play this week.

With regular backup quarterback John Wolford out with a neck injury, third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins finished the game for L.A. He ended the contest 5-of-10 passing for 64 yards.

Stafford was 11-of-18 for 159 yards with two touchdowns.

Second-year receiver Tutu Atwell caught a 62-yard touchdown pass, Los Angeles’ best play. Allen Robinson also caught his third TD pass of the year.

The defending-champion Rams are now 3-7. They’ll head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs next week.

New Orleans will travel to the Bay Area to take on the 49ers next week.