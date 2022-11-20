Sean McVay: Too soon to talk about shutting Matthew Stafford down for year

Getty Images

A tough season for the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford continued on Sunday.

Stafford was knocked out of the team’s 27-20 loss to the Saints in the third quarter and did not return after being taken to be evaluated for a concussion. Stafford missed last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals after suffering a concussion.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay said he didn’t know if Stafford is back in the concussion protocol and said he wasn’t ready to consider whether it is in Stafford’s best interest to shut things down for the season.

“I think it’s probably too soon for me to be able to answer that one,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USAToday.com. “There’s a lot of things that we’re working through that are, I would say, unprecedented. What I do appreciate is the way guys continue to battle, continue to try to compete, and we’re gonna coach these guys up that we’ve got. As far as it relates to Matthew, we’re gonna be smart for him. He’s such a warrior, he’s such a stud competitor. I know how badly he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have.”

With Cooper Kupp out and backups playing in several spots on the offensive line, it’s not out of left field to wonder if it would be in Stafford’s best interests to turn his attention toward next season. For now, though, the Rams say it’s not on the table.