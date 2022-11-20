Stefon Diggs touchdown gives Bills 13-10 halftime lead

Getty Images

With all that’s happened this week, the Bills understandably slogged through much of the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Browns.

But quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs were able to hook up in the back of the end zone just before the break to give Buffalo a 13-10 halftime lead.

Diggs got loose on second-and-goal to the Cleveland 5-yard line with 18 seconds to go. That capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took 1:40 off the clock.

That was the first target Diggs had in the contest.

Allen has looked off with his throws at some points. But finished the first half 9-of-16 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown.

The Browns got off to a good start with receiver Amari Cooper catching a 25-yard touchdown to end Cleveland’s first drive. The club had a chance to go up 14-3 early in the second quarter, but Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown dropped potential TD catches on consecutive plays, leading to Cade York’s 32-yard field goal.

Jacoby Brissett is 13-of-18 passing for 156 yards with a TD. Cooper has six catches for 91 yards with his score.

Buffalo started the game by recording just 15 yards in the first quarter. They have 134 at halftime to Cleveland’s 210.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass kept Buffalo in it through its early struggles with 42- and 36-yard field goals.

Buffalo will have the ball to start the second half.