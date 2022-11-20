Sunday Night Football: Chargers take early 7-3 lead with Justin Herbert 50-yard touchdown

Getty Images

The Chiefs got on the board first with a field goal on their opening drive.

But it didn’t take long for the Chargers to respond with a touchdown.

Quarterback Justin Herbert uncorked a deep ball to receiver Joshua Palmer for a 50-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-3 lead over Kansas City.

The Chargers needed only three plays to get into the paint. The first play from scrimmage was a 17-yard pass from Herbert to receiver Keenan Allen — who is back from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out for most of the season.

After a short pass from Herbert to DeAndre Carter, Herbert unleashed the deep ball, hitting Palmer in stride for the score.

The Chiefs’ opening drive stalled in the red zone. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for Travis Kelce on third-and-4 from the 15-yard line, but the tight end fell before the ball could get to him.