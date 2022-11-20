Sunday Night Football: Chargers take early 7-3 lead with Justin Herbert 50-yard touchdown

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 20, 2022, 8:40 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

The Chiefs got on the board first with a field goal on their opening drive.

But it didn’t take long for the Chargers to respond with a touchdown.

Quarterback Justin Herbert uncorked a deep ball to receiver Joshua Palmer for a 50-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 7-3 lead over Kansas City.

The Chargers needed only three plays to get into the paint. The first play from scrimmage was a 17-yard pass from Herbert to receiver Keenan Allen — who is back from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out for most of the season.

After a short pass from Herbert to DeAndre Carter, Herbert unleashed the deep ball, hitting Palmer in stride for the score.

The Chiefs’ opening drive stalled in the red zone. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was looking for Travis Kelce on third-and-4 from the 15-yard line, but the tight end fell before the ball could get to him.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Chargers take early 7-3 lead with Justin Herbert 50-yard touchdown

  1. Keenan Allen is just what the Chargers offense needs right now. A go-to money guy that forces the defense to play balanced. L.A. might be a real sleeper to make a deep run if they can keep everyone healthy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.