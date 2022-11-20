Sunday Night Football: Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four offensive snaps in last week’s win over the Jaguars. That was a coach’s decision.

This week, his playing time may be reduced due to injury.

The Chiefs announced midway through the first quarter that Edwards-Helaire has an ankle injury and is questionable to return. It’s unclear when Edwards-Helaire suffered the injury, but he’s taken a pair of carries for 9 yards so far in the contest.

The Chargers also may have some injury concerns. Receiver Mike Williams caught a 15-yard pass along the right sideline but are up hobbling after the play. This is his first game back since surfing an ankle injury during the Week Seven loss to Seattle.

Receiver Joshua Palmer also went down after running a route to the end zone that ended up as an incomplete pass. He popped up eventually and ran to the sideline.

With just over two minutes left in the first quarter, the Chargers lead 10-6.