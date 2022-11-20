Sunday Night Football: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active for Chargers

Getty Images

At long last, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have his top two weapons.

Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both active for Sunday night’s matchup against the Chiefs.

Allen (hamstring) and Williams (ankle) both have not played since the team’s Week Seven loss to the Seahawks. But Williams has played more this season. He has 37 catches for 495 yards with three touchdowns.

Allen has appeared in just two games. He’s recorded six catches for 77 yards.

But the Chargers won’t have tight end Gerald Everett, who is inactive with a groin injury. Everett was downgraded to questionable on Saturday.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is also inactive with a hamstring injury. Cameron Dicker will kick in his place.

On the other side, the Chiefs won’t have receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is out with a concussion. Receiver Mecole Hardman was also placed on injured reserve this week with an abdominal injury. That means receiver Kadarius Toney, who was acquired in late October, could be a bigger factor in the contest.

Aside from Smith-Schuster, Kansas City’s remaining inactives are cornerback Chris Lammons, running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, defensive end Josh Kaindoh, and defensive end Malik Herring.

Los Angeles’ inactives are Everett, Hopkins, quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Rountree, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes, receiver Jason Moore, and edge rusher Jeremiah Attaochu.