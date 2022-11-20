Sunday Night Football: Mike Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire downgraded to out

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Mike Williams returned to action for the first time since Week Seven on Sunday. But his playing time was short lived.

Los Angeles has downgraded Williams to out with his ankle injury.

Williams caught a 15-yard pass on the sideline in the first quarter but immediately looked like his ankle was bothering him. He was initially ruled questionable to return but did not come back in the game in the first half. He was mostly pacing the sideline with his helmet off and not in hand.

The Chiefs will also be without a key offensive contributor for the rest of the game, as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been downgraded to out with an ankle injury. He had a pair of carries for 9 yards in the first half. The Chiefs are also dealing with a hamstring injury to receiver Kadarius Toney and are running thin on weapons.

Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill is out with a calf injury.