Sunday Night Football: Travis Kelce’s second touchdown gives Chiefs 23-20 lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs have taken the lead again in Los Angeles.

Tight end Travis Kelce‘s second touchdown gave Kansas City a 23-20 lead over the Chargers early in the fourth quarter.

The play opened the final period on third-and-4. Kelce went over the middle and caught the pass in a tight window, then bulldozed his way down the sideline for the score.

Kelce now has 98 yards on five receptions with a pair of touchdowns.

The Chiefs were down 20-13 at halftime but came out running to start the second half. Kansas City had eight runs and no passes on its first possession in the third quarter, which led to a 30-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. The Chiefs were stuffed on a third-and-1 run play, which led them to settle for three points.

Already thin at receiver, the Chiefs are down one more. Kadarius Toney has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had to exit the game early in the third quarter and has been announced as questionable to return with a neck injury.