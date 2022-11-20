Texans have 5 yards, Commanders lead 20-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Texans have no points, 5 yards on 21 plays, five punts and have thrown a pick-six. It is ugly in Houston, with fans booing the home team off the field at the end of the first half.

The Commanders lead 20-0, and it could be more.

They settled for Joey Slye field goals from the Houston 7 and Houston 6 on their final two drives of the half.

Kendall Fuller scored Washington’s first touchdown on 37-yard pick-six, and Curtis Samuel scored the second on a 10-yard run.

Taylor Heinicke has completed 12 of 22 passes for 164 yards. Antonio Gibson has 38 yards on nine carries, and Logan Thomas has four receptions for 57 yards.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills is 6-of-9 for 22 yards and the pick-six and has taken three sacks for 23 yards. Dameon Pierce has six carries for 2 yards.