Tutu Atwell catches 64-yard touchdown to give Rams 7-3 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 20, 2022, 1:33 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Tutu Atwell, the Rams’ second-round pick in 2021, entered Sunday with just one 54-yard catch in his career.

Now he has a second and Los Angeles has a lead in New Orleans.

Atwell caught a deep ball from Matthew Stafford down the left sideline and took it the rest of the way for a 64-yard touchdown. That gave the Rams a 7-3 advantage.

With Cooper Kupp out for several weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Los Angeles needs more receivers to step up. Atwell appears to be answering the call.

The Saints scored on a 46-yard field goal by Wil Lutz. The Saints seemed like they were in position to score a touchdown but back-to-back sacks deep in L.A. territory forced the club to settle for three points.

  1. The Saints old school gold looks great. There are a few teams that should revert back to old styles. Especially the Patriots.

