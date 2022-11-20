Wan’Dale Robinson ruled out with a knee injury

Getty Images

The Giants have thrown to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson a lot on Sunday, but he won’t be part of any further comeback efforts.

Robinson has been ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. Robinson had nine catches for 100 yards and he was targeted 10 times by quarterback Daniel Jones before his injury.

The Giants also lost cornerback Adoree' Jackson to a knee injury on Sunday. The team has a quick turnaround to a Thanksgiving game in Dallas, so they’ll be hoping for some good news on the injury front after the game.

Robinson was hurt on a scoring drive by the Giants, but they still trail 24-12 with less than 10 minutes to play.