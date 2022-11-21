49ers take 14-3 lead on George Kittle’s 39-yard touchdown

Getty Images

George Kittle asked for more targets after seeing only two last week. It worked.

The 49ers tight end has seen a team-high five targets and has made three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Monday Night Football.

His 39-yard touchdown catch has given the 49ers a 14-3 lead on the Cardinals.

Kittle made only three catches for 39 yards two weeks ago and one for 21 last week.

The 49ers’ three-play, 46-yard scoring drive was set up by a Jimmie Ward interception of Colt McCoy. The ball bounced off the hand of James Conner, who tried to catch it one handed, and into the waiting arms of Ward at the Arizona 46.

Jimmy Garoppolo now is 9-of-13 for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoy is 12-of-18 for 104 yards and the interception.