Browns expect Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2022, 12:42 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Center Ethan Pocic left Sunday’s game after two offensive snaps and the Browns expect him to miss a good deal of time as a result of his knee injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that the team expects Pocic to miss “weeks” as a result of his injury. Stefanski did not have a more specific timeline, but it would seem a stint on injured reserve could be in the cards.

Pocic has started every game for the Browns this season and he had not missed a snap before Sunday.

Hjalte Froholdt replaced Pocic during the 31-23 loss to the Bills and Stefanski said that he will remain the starter while Pocic is out of action.

