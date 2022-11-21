Bucs designate Giovani Bernard to return from IR

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard is ready to return to practice.

The Bucs designated Bernard to return from injured reserve today, which means he can start practicing and could be activated to the 53-man roster any time within the next 21 days.

Bernard has only played in two games this season because of an ankle injury, and he never touched the ball in either of those two games, so he has had no impact this year. Any help he could provide down the stretch would be a bonus to the Bucs.

This is Bernard’s second season in Tampa Bay. Last year Bernard got some playing time as a backup running back and carried eight times for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards.