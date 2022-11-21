Cardinals don’t activate Hollywood Brown for Monday night’s game

Getty Images

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown won’t be in the lineup for the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.

The Cardinals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their game against the 49ers, but Brown remains on the injured reserve list. Brown was designated to return last week after missing four games with a foot injury.

Brown can continue practicing for the next couple of weeks before reaching a deadline to return to the active roster or be shut down for the year.

The Cardinals promoted tight end Maxx Williams and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe from the practice squad. Williams played in the first four games of the season and gives them some depth with Zach Ertz out with a knee injury. Dogbe has played in nine games before being released and returning to the practice squad.