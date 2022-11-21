Chase Edmonds to miss time with high ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Broncos may need to make another move at running back.

Shortly after Denver announced the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, multiple reports emerged that running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas. That means Edmonds is likely to miss multiple weeks.

The Broncos picked up Edmonds from the Dolphins as part of the Bradley Chubb trade. He had two carries for 9 yards in his Denver debut against Tennessee in Week 10. He played three offensive snaps and picked up 6 yards on two carries against Las Vegas on Sunday.

Overall this season, Edmonds has 135 yards rushing and a pair of rushing touchdowns, plus 11 receptions for 96 yards with a TD.

With Edmonds injured, the Broncos have veterans Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack healthy and available at running back on the 53-man roster. Devine Ozigbo is on Denver’s practice squad.