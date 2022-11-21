Commanders will activate Chase Young

Getty Images

Defensive end Chase Young‘s long absence from the Commanders’ active roster is set to come to an end.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that the team will activate Young from the physically unable to perform list. Young has been practicing for the last few weeks and the window to activate him was closing this week.

Rivera did not say that Young will definitely play against the Falcons in Week 12. He has not appeared in a game since tearing his ACL last November 14.

Young is returning at a moment when the Commanders defense is playing very well. They forced four turnovers in their Week 10 win over the Eagles and held the Texans to 148 total yards in a 23-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.