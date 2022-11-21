DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play on Monday night

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to play against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night, but another one of the team’s questionable players is set to be in the lineup.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins drew that designation because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of one practice and limited his participation in two other workouts. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Hopkins is “good to go” for the NFC West matchup.

Hopkins’ presence will benefit Colt McCoy as he makes his second straight start in place of Murray.

The Cardinals have already ruled out tight end Zach Ertz, left tackle D.J. Humphries, and cornerback Byron Murphy for Monday night. Guard Max Garcia is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.