Deebo Samuel’s 39-yard touchdown run has 49ers leading 24-10

Well, that didn’t take long.

The 49ers needed only 4:26 to take a two-score lead over the Cardinals.

Deebo Samuel ran 39 yards to the end zone, breaking free down the left sideline on an end around and going untouched to the end zone. The 49ers lead 24-10.

Samuel has two carries for 37 yards and six receptions for 50 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle also have touchdowns for the 49ers, and Christian McCaffrey has 84 yards from scrimmage.

Running back Elijah Mitchell, who had only one carry for 4 yards in the first half, had three carries for 20 yards on the eight-play, 75-yard drive. The 49ers ran it seven times for 71 yards on the possession.