Diontae Johnson: Any player would be frustrated by lack of production

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2022, 10:17 AM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

There wasn’t much for the Steelers to like about Sunday’s 37-30 loss to the Bengals and wide receiver Diontae Johnson was particularly miffed about his role in the proceedings.

Johnson had four catches for 21 yards to continue a season that hasn’t seen him produce at the same level he did last year. Johnson had 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 and has 51 catches for 456 yards and no touchdowns after signing a new contract with the team this offseason.

“Any football player would be frustrated,” Johnson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But I just have to keep playing.”

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said the Bengals “weren’t letting Diontae get singled up” and that the team could try to “maybe move him around more and get him in different spots to try and get him the ball” when that happens in the future. Based on how the season has played out thus far, however, it seems likely that Johnson’s frustration will be  lingering for a little while longer.

  1. Matt Canada needs to go, but there is plenty of blame to go around. Specifically, the defense, which makes up a ton of the cap, stunk yesterday. The Steelers were simply outcoached yesterday, which isn’t anything new these days.

  2. There are a few hiccups to be expected when a rookie quarterback is inexplicably flexed out of a Sunday night primetime game he was looking forward to. Plus the Steeler defense was missing starter Ahkello Witherspon. Keep the faith Diontae. Everything we want is still in our control. We have split with the Bengals and a possible split with the Browns and a sweep of the Ravens is still on the horizon. Stay focused, humble, hostile and mobile ….. and ….. GO STEELERS!

  3. Coaching is a big problem but the Steelers need better defense personnel. Secondary and LB’s aren’t very good esp vs good qbs.

