Falcons place Kyle Pitts on injured reserve

A disappointing second season for tight end Kyle Pitts will now be interrupted. For at least four games.

The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve, one day after suffering a knee injury against the Bears.

He reportedly has a torn MCL, which will require surgery. The MCL is a rope that, if not badly torn, will regenerate with tie. If the tear is bad enough, it has to be physically reattached.

Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham also has been placed on injured reserve. Graham, a fifth-round pick in 2021, has started nice games this season.

The Falcons also announced that they have signed tight end John Raine to the practice squad, claimed defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson off waivers, and placed practice-squad offensive lineman Justin Shaffer on IR.

In 10 games this season, Pitts has 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. The production falls far short of his draft position and perceived potential, especially after racking up more than 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He’ll miss at least four games while on IR.