Giants lose wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to torn ACL

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in yesterday’s loss to the Lions.

Robinson’s injury, which was feared when he went down during the game, was confirmed today by Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The 21-year-old Robinson arrived as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was having the best game of his career yesterday against the Lions, with nine catches for 100 yards before he got hurt.

The Giants have struggled to find a stable corps of wide receivers this season, and Robinson’s injury won’t help. Darius Slayton and Richie James appear to be the top receivers going forward, and the Giants would love to start getting something out of Kenny Golladay, who had two catches for 29 yards yesterday — which isn’t good, but was his most productive game of the season.