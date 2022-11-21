Giants lose wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to torn ACL

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 21, 2022, 9:51 AM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Giants
Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in yesterday’s loss to the Lions.

Robinson’s injury, which was feared when he went down during the game, was confirmed today by Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The 21-year-old Robinson arrived as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was having the best game of his career yesterday against the Lions, with nine catches for 100 yards before he got hurt.

The Giants have struggled to find a stable corps of wide receivers this season, and Robinson’s injury won’t help. Darius Slayton and Richie James appear to be the top receivers going forward, and the Giants would love to start getting something out of Kenny Golladay, who had two catches for 29 yards yesterday — which isn’t good, but was his most productive game of the season.

8 responses to “Giants lose wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to torn ACL

  1. MetLife Stadium turf ends another players’ season. Should have been swapped-out years ago.

  4. More excuses for Daniel Jones. The rest of the NFC East will be laughing in amusement when the Giants sign him to a lucrative, long term contract.

  5. Cowboys players won’t be able to eat Thanksgiving dinner. They’ll be too full from feasting on the remnants of the Giants team on Thursday. It will be a bloodbath.

  6. Three ACL’s for this class. Giants have been cursed by injuries last six, seven years. Only constant, lousy turf at METLIFE. This was a thin roster to begin with, now, lucky to win two more games going forward.

  7. dino2997 says:
    November 21, 2022 at 10:35 am
    More excuses for Daniel Jones. The rest of the NFC East will be laughing in amusement when the Giants sign him to a lucrative, long term contract.

    Jones isn’t the problem, not this year. Considering most position are down to backups, or third string and practice squad players, they just don’t have the depth to play with the Cowboys and Eagles. Team health isn’t an excuse, but it’s the reason.

  8. That turf apparently will either discourage a player from signing with the Giants, or kill him if he does. Forget about Beckham.

