Giants place Wan’Dale Robinson on season-ending injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants placed receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced.

Robinson will miss the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He injured his knee on a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions. It was the best game of his brief career as Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards.

The Giants made Robinson a second-round selection this spring.

Robinson joins Sterling Shepard as wideouts the Giants have lost to a torn ACL, and in training camp, they lost Collin Johnson to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Nine different wide receivers have caught passes for the Giants this season.

Robinson ranked third on the team with 23 catches despite missing sitting out four games early in the season with a knee injury.

“We have plenty of receivers on the roster,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “So, it’s a short week. We’ll get the guys ready to go, and we’ll revisit things like we always do each week and see where it goes.”