Ja’Marr Chase set to return to practice this week

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is moving closer to a return to the lineup.

Chase has missed the last three games with a hip injury, but he is no longer using crutches to get around and head coach Zac Taylor said another big step is coming later this week. Taylor said that the plan is for Chase to get back on the practice field.

“Everything has been positive up to this point, which we hoped it would be,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

Taylor did not make any predictions about Chase’s status for the Week 12 game against the Titans and his participation level in practices will likely provide some hint about his chances of being back on the field.