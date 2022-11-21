James Conner’s touchdown run cuts 49ers’ lead to 14-10

Getty Images

The Cardinals needed something good to happen to stay in Monday Night Football. It did on a short pass to Greg Dortch, who is subbing for the injured Rondale Moore.

Dortch went 47 yards to the San Francisco 13 before safety Talanoa Hufanga pulled him down.

James Conner got the Cardinals in the end zone three plays later on a 2-yard run. It was Conner’s fourth touchdown of the season, and it cut Arizona’s deficit to 14-10 with 4:19 left in the first half.

Dortch has four catches for 64 yards, and DeAndre Hopkins has caught seven passes for 77 yards.

Colt McCoy, who started in place of the injured Kyler Murray for the second consecutive week, has completed 16 of 22 passes for 165 yards with an interception.