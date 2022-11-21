Jeff Okudah is expected to miss Thursday’s game with a concussion

Getty Images

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been having a strong season, but he probably won’t get a chance to help the team in their bid for a fourth straight win.

Okudah suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday’s 31-18 win over the Giants and head coach Dan Campbell said that the quick turnaround to face the Bills on Thanksgiving is almost certainly going to be too short for Okudah to get cleared.

“No,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “He’ll be out I’m pretty sure. We just talked about it; I don’t think there is any way possible he can play.”

Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes, and Amani Oruwariye will be the top corners for the Lions with Okudah out of action and they’ll have their hands full with the Bills offense in a few days.