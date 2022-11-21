Jerry Jones: I see a team that you could go get a Super Bowl with

Getty Images

The Cowboys were firing on all cylinders in Minnesota on Sunday.

They ran for 151 yards, picked up 307 yards through the air and their pass rush overwhelmed the Vikings during a 40-3 win that moved Dallas to 7-3 on the season. It also moved team owner Jerry Jones to think about how long the team could continue playing this season.

Jones called the team’s play “unbelievable” and answered with “a resounding yes” when asked if he thinks this Cowboys team can be a Super Bowl contender this season.

“I think if we use the experience of what we’re having in the season, then we’re going to be playoff ready,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team that you could go get a Super Bowl with.”

The Cowboys can take another step toward proving Jones right when the Giants pay them a visit on Thanksgiving, but the true test of the team’s mettle won’t be coming until January.