Jets don’t commit to starting Zach Wilson in Week 12

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2022, 5:26 PM EST
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a terrible game against the Patriots in Sunday’s 10-3 loss and he may not be getting a chance to rebound in Week 12.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that the team is not committing to starting Wilson against the Bears right now. Mike White has backed Wilson up the last few weeks and Joe Flacco started the first three games of the year when Wilson was out with a knee injury.

“Everything is on the table,” Saleh said.

Wilson was 9-of-22 for 77 yards and got sacked four times during Sunday’s loss. He then said he didn’t feel he let the defense down and his overall response to the poor outing reportedly rankled teammates. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson said that the team has to get better in the passing game because they can’t lose in games when the defense doesn’t allow a touchdown.

That response from the locker room will likely be part of Saleh’s thought process as he moves toward naming a starter this week and the fact that the Jets are considering a change is a clear illustration that things haven’t gone as planned for the second overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Jets don’t commit to starting Zach Wilson in Week 12

  3. Zach Wilson is a bust. He played at some tiny college against no competition, had a good orchestrated pro day and the Jets were suckers enough to draft him. Looks like hiring Saleh might have been a good move for once. Look for Jimmy Garrapolo to land there next year.

  6. Credit to Robert Saleh – this is the correct thing to do.

    Make Zach Wilson earn his spot in the lineup if he wants to keep it.

  7. Wilson has maturity issues. He needs to own his poor play but obviously feels nothing is his fault.

  8. I like Coach Saleh, who’s a smart guy. He’ll make the right move. Bench Wilson until he learns some respect and gets his game together.

  10. Looks like we’re getting an early read on first round QBs from two years ago:
    1. Lawrence: Heading the right direction
    2. Wilson: in danger of being a bust
    3. Lance: incomplete. Too soon to tell
    4. Fields: showing progress and great potential
    5. Jones: doing well but won’t get much better.

  12. Start Joe Flacco. He has the most experience out of all of the qbs on roster . This Jets defense is good, they just need someone at qb to better manage the game .

  13. It’s not all on Zach.. we saw the same thing play out in Miami last year with Tua. I blame mostly coaching. Mcvay , Pedersen, and Sean Payton would welcome Zach with open arms. Defense coaches NEVER give a QB credit. Ask TB when he was in NE.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.