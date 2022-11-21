Joe Burrow: That was one of my favorite wins since I’ve been here

Getty Images

The Bengals took down the Steelers on Sunday to move to 6-4 on the season and put them as the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Cincinnati was down 20-17 at halftime and Pittsburgh had a few chances to take the lead back in the second half. But Cincinnati scored 13 straight points to take control of the game.

After the contest, quarterback Joe Burrow began his press conference by saying, “That was awesome.”

“One of my favorite wins since I’ve been here,” Burrow said.

Why?

“A lot of adversity,” Burrow said. ‘AFC North game. Bad weather, cold, windy. We fought through. We found a way to win.”

Burrow finished the contest 24-of-39 passing for 355 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Three of those four TD passes went to Samaje Perine, who caught all four of his targets for 52 yards and rushed for 30 yards. The Bengals had to rely on him after Joe Mixon went out with a concussion.

“Samaje’s just — one, obviously, he’s a great player,” Burrow said. “He steps up whenever his opportunity presents itself. And two, he’s one of those locker room guys that everybody talks about. Great in the locker room. Great guy to talk to. Culture builder. He’s fun to play with.”

The defending AFC champion Bengals now have an intriguing matchup against the Titans in Nashville next week that should have plenty of postseason implications.