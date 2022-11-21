Jon Feliciano, Adoree’ Jackson among non-participants at Giants practice

Getty Images

The Giants lost a game to the Lions on Sunday and they saw a number of players leave with injuries during the 31-18 defeat.

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was lost for the year with a torn ACL and most of the the others who were hurt were listed as out of practice on Monday. The Giants turned in an estimated injury report for Thursday’s game in Dallas because they only conducted a walkthrough.

Center Jon Feliciano, right tackle Tyre Phillips, and guard Josh Ezeudu all suffered neck injuries and they were listed as out of practice Monday. Cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (oblique) were also out with reports indicating that Jackson is going to miss a month or more.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) were the other non-participants. Tackle Evan Neal (knee) and defensive back Jason Pinnock (jaw) were listed as limited participants.