Josh Allen remains limited on Monday’s estimated practice report

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s right elbow kept him on the estimated practice report Monday. He is listed as a limited participant.

He played all 65 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

The Bills now have a quick turnaround as they’ll head back to Detroit on Wednesday to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were estimated as non-participants Monday.

Morse and Epenesa were wearing walking boots, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry (ankle) was limited.

Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (neck), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) were full participants.